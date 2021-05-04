Hodgson, Shirley I.

JUNEAU - Shirley Hodgson took her final journey on Nov. 3, 2020. She was born to Erhard and Mildred Soldner Indermuehle on Aug. 20, 1930. She often told of growing up in the Depression, which indeed was the focus of many parts of her life. She lived on the family farm with her three sisters: Maureen, 1932-40; Nellie 1934-2015 (Archie) Winker; and SuZanne (Clarence) Arndt. Two of her great-grandmothers were born in Wisconsin in the early years of our statehood, while the other two sets of great-grandparents were born in Switzerland and Germany before immigrating. The sisters all attended a one-room school, Lighthouse Hill, just like their father. Because there was no busing yet, Shirley lived weekly with her grandparents, Christian and Mathilda Indermuehle, in Juneau so she could attend high school and graduate in 1948.
Shirley married Clyde Hodgson, and they had one daughter, Katherine (Richard) Moore. Shirley became a licensed LPN, working at Hustisford Hospital, Dodge County Health Facilities, and Beaver Dam Community Hospital.
Her eyes saw many countries of the world. She stepped foot on all continents but Antarctica. Her first travels were camping in the U.S. and Canada. She shared her travels with tour groups, where she seemed to fit in with numerous personalities from around the world. Shirley liked to visit with family and friends during lunch outings, serving her homemade dessert and coffee, or providing many with her made-with-love meals. She set a table few of us can duplicate. She was thankful to become 90 years old.
She will be missed by family and friends, including her sister; daughter; granddaughters, Erin Moore and Kristen (David) Booth; and her great-grandsons. In lieu of flowers donations can be given to the Sjogren's Foundation in her name.
A memorial service has been planned for Saturday, May 8 at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Juneau, with visitation from 9:30 a.m., sermon at 11 a.m., and burial at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)