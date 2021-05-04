Hodgson, Shirley I.

JUNEAU - Shirley Hodgson took her final journey on Nov. 3, 2020. She was born to Erhard and Mildred Soldner Indermuehle on Aug. 20, 1930. She often told of growing up in the Depression, which indeed was the focus of many parts of her life. She lived on the family farm with her three sisters: Maureen, 1932-40; Nellie 1934-2015 (Archie) Winker; and SuZanne (Clarence) Arndt. Two of her great-grandmothers were born in Wisconsin in the early years of our statehood, while the other two sets of great-grandparents were born in Switzerland and Germany before immigrating. The sisters all attended a one-room school, Lighthouse Hill, just like their father. Because there was no busing yet, Shirley lived weekly with her grandparents, Christian and Mathilda Indermuehle, in Juneau so she could attend high school and graduate in 1948.