Hoekstra, Ruth

WAUPUN - Ruth A. (Veltman) Hoekstra was born on Nov. 26, 1935, in a small farmhouse in Grand Rapids, Mich., the daughter of Dick and Margaret (Prince) Veltman. On April 3, 1956, Ruth was married to Edward J. Hoekstra in the same house in which she was born. On Feb. 9, 2021, she left this earthly home.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Edward of Waupun; sons, Roger (Linda) of Waupun, Bernard (Cindy) of Randolph, Dwight (Kerry) of Brandon and Bill (Denise) of Randolph; brothers, Nelson (Judy) Veltman of Maryland and Richard (Hope) Veltman of Michigan; grandchildren, Sheena, Christina, ChiAnna (Heath) Harvey, Chandra (Kevin) DeYoung, Josh (Kim), Jake (Kylie), Jordan (Tiffany), Jeremy, and Stephanie; step-grandchildren, Chantel Iverson and Travis (Miranda) Klotzback; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Cullen, Holden, Lydia, Merlin, Addison, Owen, Kody, Braxton, Taylie, Wyatt, Emmett, Emerson and one baby boy on the way; step-great-grandchildren, Dana, JJ, Benjamin, Jada and Zoe; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert; father-in-law; mother-in-law; and other relatives.

In honoring the family's wishes, a service for Ruth will be held at a later date and inurnment will take place at Randolph Cemetery.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family.