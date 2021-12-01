Hoelzel, Clement C. "Clem"

After selling the Gambles Store, Clem continued to sell appliances and furniture over the next 13 years, first at Tempo in Fond du Lac and then at Woolco in Beaver Dam. In 1983 Clem opened TRC (The Realty Company) and conducted home energy inspections. Since he had a little more free time, Clem and Helen took up bicycle riding along country roads. They would pack the bikes and sleeping bags in their conversion van to stay in state parks. Bike racing then followed. Clem would travel to Fond du Lac, Ripon and even Milwaukee to ride in sanctioned races. He would boast about being one of the oldest racers.

Upon his retirement from TRC, Clem continued his commitment to service running for supervisor for Dodge County. Over 15 years, he would continue to be reelected and only resigned at 89 at the urging of Helen as the committee meetings were held at night in Juneau.

Over almost 60 years in Waupun, Clem channeled his baseball passion into coaching Waupun Little League, was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, serving on the Parish Council, rising to the rank of 4th degree in the Knights of Columbus, committed to American Legion Post 210 serving as treasurer for many years and always supporting fundraisers including brat fries. Clem was honored in 2009 as Veteran of the Year.