Hoenecke, Arline M.

COLUMBUS — Arline M. Hoenecke, faithful servant, age 91, died January 8, 2021.
Arline was born February 24, 1929, to Lester F. and Marie (Westbye) Whitefoot in Columbus, Wisconsin. Arline graduated from Madison East High School in 1946. While in high school, she served in the Jr. Red Cross program during World War II. Arline attended Dr. Martin Luther College, New Ulm, Minnesota to become a Christian Day School teacher where she met John G. Hoenecke, who was serving as a teacher at the college. She taught at St. John’s Lutheran School in Jefferson, Wisconsin.
On June 18, 1950, Arline married Rev. John Hoenecke at Eastside Ev. Lutheran Church in Madison, Wisconsin. Their first call was to start a new WELS mission congregation in Ishpeming, Michigan. In 1951, they moved to Bloomington, Minnesota where they started their family and Bloomington Lutheran Church & School. Arline served as a Christian Day School teacher and church organist.
In the fall of 1969, Rev. Hoenecke was called to St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Winneconne, WI. Even after Rev. Hoenecke’s death in 1982, Arline continued to serve St. Paul’s in a variety of roles: organist, Sunday School principal, choir director, confirmation class teacher, church custodian, and president of the Ladies’ Aid Society. She was also longtime president of the local A.A.L. (Thrivent) chapter and organized many fundraising efforts.
Throughout her life, Arline taught piano lessons to hundreds of students. It gave her great enjoyment and she especially loved teaching the younger beginning students. She served as an election poll worker for many years. Arline was a longtime member of the Winneconne Historical Society and served as president for many years. She loved organizing tours and sharing stories with visitors.
Arline enjoyed travel with her family. In earlier years, she visited many national parks and historic sites throughout the U.S. She travelled to Europe several times touring the UK, Ireland, Germany and Austria. In her later years, she loved family gatherings during the holidays and at the family cottage on Lake Puckaway.
Arline looked forward and appreciated all the phone conversations she received from family and friends. She was an avid fan of all Wisconsin sports and enjoyed watching the Packers, Badgers and Brewers. Her spiritual life was enriched by visits with Pastor Albrecht and the TV ministry—Time of Grace.
Arline is survived by her four sons: David, Jonathan, Mark (Joan), and Joel; five grandchildren: Faith (Owen) Hoenecke, Luke (Andrea) Hoenecke, Rachel (Jeff) Maurer, Emma Hoenecke, and Claire Hoenecke; three great-grandchildren: Sonora and Wesley Maurer and Ruth Hoenecke. She is also survived by her sister, Sharon McDowell, sisters-in-law, Wilma Whitefoot and Deborah Hoenecke; and brother-in-law, Charles Sergison; and many nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, Lester F. and Marie Whitefoot, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lester O.; brothers-in-law, Robert McDowell, Rev. Robert (Deloris) Hoenecke, and Rev. Paul Hoenecke; and sisters-in-law Louise Hoenecke, Elisabeth (Allen) Luedtke, and Margaret Sergison.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 8 S. 4th Street, Winneconne. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 1:00 PM with Pastor Mark Albrecht officiating. If you plan to attend the service, masks and safe distancing will be required. A committal service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona, Wisconsin on Friday, January 15, 2021, at 1:00 PM. Mueller Funeral Home-Winneconne is assisting the family with arrangements.
Special thanks to Diane Bloch, lifelong friend and confidant. Much recognition also goes to her son, Joe, for the selfless care and loving attention that he gave to Arline over the past 38 years. This gift allowed her to stay in her home, which was her ultimate wish.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church for an updated audiovisual system or to the Time of Grace television ministry.
