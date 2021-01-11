Hoenecke, Arline M.

Throughout her life, Arline taught piano lessons to hundreds of students. It gave her great enjoyment and she especially loved teaching the younger beginning students. She served as an election poll worker for many years. Arline was a longtime member of the Winneconne Historical Society and served as president for many years. She loved organizing tours and sharing stories with visitors.

Arline enjoyed travel with her family. In earlier years, she visited many national parks and historic sites throughout the U.S. She travelled to Europe several times touring the UK, Ireland, Germany and Austria. In her later years, she loved family gatherings during the holidays and at the family cottage on Lake Puckaway.

Arline looked forward and appreciated all the phone conversations she received from family and friends. She was an avid fan of all Wisconsin sports and enjoyed watching the Packers, Badgers and Brewers. Her spiritual life was enriched by visits with Pastor Albrecht and the TV ministry—Time of Grace.