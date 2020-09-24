Hoff, Timmy Jay

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ENDEAVOR - Timmy Jay Hoff, age 59, of Endeavor, left us suddenly as a result of a motorcycle/deer collision on Sept. 23, 2020. He was born on Dec. 30, 1960, in San Antonio, Texas, a son of Carl and Letha (Klein) Hoff, Sr.

In 1980, Timmy graduated from Portage High School. He married Darcie Amend in Durwards Glen, Wis., on June 9, 1984. Timmy worked in the plastics business for over 40 years and was currently working at Portage Plastics Company as a quality director.

Timmy enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle. He was a Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badgers fan. He also enjoyed playing horseshoes, bag toss, and working on cars. He could fix anything. Timmy cherished his time with his children and grandchildren.