Hoffman, Dennis Keith "Denny"

Denny was born Dec. 25, 1946, in Beaver Dam, the son of the late Norris J. and Luverne C. Hechemovich Hoffman. Denny was a 1965 graduate of Waupun High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served two tours in Vietnam from 1966-1970 and earned the rank of PO2. He immediately hired on with AT&T and retired from there in 2001. Denny was a life-time member of the DAV and VFW. On July 2, 1977, he married Barbara Pattee. They resided in Round Lake, Ill., for 30 years and spent those years building their retirement home on Long Lake outside Plainfield. In 2010 they became snowbirds, spending summers at their home and winters at their home in Fort Pierce, Fla. Denny enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, racing stockcars (in his early years), and building classic cars. You could usually find him in the garage with some project going on. Denny and Barb traveled as much as they could in their motorhome.