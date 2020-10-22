Hoffman, Evelyn

Evelyn was born on Sept. 28, 1928, in Randolph, a daughter of John and Susie (DeYoung) Syens. She went to a country schoolhouse on Highway 73, Randolph, until 8th grade and then worked on the family farm with her parents. At 16, she began working at the Rockwell Factory in Randolph. Evelyn married her husband, John Hoffman, on Oct. 30, 1947, at the Randolph Reformed Church. She was a member of First Randolph Christian Reformed Church for many years but more recently was a member of Second Christian Reformed Church. She loved making weekly Sunday dinners for her family for 40 plus years, mowing lawn, reading, and crocheted many afghans. Evelyn was an avid sports enthusiast, including watching her grandchildren in high school and college and watching tv sports, especially the Brewers, including a few in-person games.