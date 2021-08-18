Hoffman, Randolph L. "Randy"

MAUSTON - Randolph L. "Randy" Hoffman, age 70, of Mauston, Wis., died on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at the Fair View Nursing Home in Mauston. Randy was the son of Harold A. and Betty L. (Baldwin) Hoffman and was born on May 18, 1951, in Mauston. Randy was raised in the Mauston area and graduated from Mauston High School 1970.

Randy was united in marriage to Renee D. Ripley on Feb. 15, 1972, in Mauston. Randy started working for the Juneau County Sheriff's Department in 1972 and retired in 2001. He enjoyed fishing and coaching football and basketball at St. Patrick's Catholic School. After Randy retired, he worked for several years as a custodian at the New Lisbon Public School. Randy was a kind man who never said a bad word about anybody.

Randy is survived by his children, Shawn (Ann) Hoffman, Brent (Jodi) Hoffman, and Heather (Ray) Hoffman-Yates, all of Mauston Wis.; two brothers, Terry (Ann) Hoffman of Merrimac, Wis., and Dennis (Mary) Hoffman of Florida; 16 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; other relatives; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Renee, on Aug. 29, 2017; and an infant daughter.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 11 a.m. at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Mauston. Relatives and friends may call at the HARE FUNERAL HOME in New Lisbon on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Mauston City Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.