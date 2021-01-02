Hoffman, Velma

SARASOTA, Fla. - Velma Mae Hoffman went home to be with Our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota. She was born Nov. 5, 1922, in Black Earth, Wis., the daughter of Ida and Amon Brager. Raised on the family farm outside of Black Earth, she had wonderful memories of her childhood. She was a Norwegian through and through and was very proud of her heritage. Velma married Cyril J. Hoffman on May 12, 1944. They lived in Madison, Wis., until moving to Baraboo in 1960, when Cy became the manager/co-owner of the Ishnala restaurant. In her much younger days she and two of her sisters would sing at some bars and restaurants on weekends. She loved to sing, and the last few years you would hear her humming or singing quietly to herself. In addition to raising her six children, she enjoyed collecting and restoring antiques, bird watching and playing cards. Velma was very close with her sisters and spent much time collecting arrowheads and searching for agates. She enjoyed traveling and took her children on wonderful excursions, resulting in memories that will last a lifetime. She loved each of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and created meaningful bonds with them. "Appleitis" was one of the grandkid's best memories, as she would have them skip school and take them to the family farm for a picnic or to climb trees. She loved to fish and taught many of her kids and grandkids the joys of fishing, whether from the pier or in her boat. Velma loved Jesus and had a strong faith. Her passion for Christ was present in her relationships with her family. She was a gracious host, making sure there was always plenty to eat and no one was left out. She and Cy loved it when the families would come to their home to swim, where most of the grandkids learned how to swim. She always enjoyed a good time and was known to be the life of the party. The parties will not be the same without her.