Hoffmann, Beverly Lauson

LOUISVILLE, Ky./PORTAGE - Beverly Hoffmann, age 89, died of complications from COVID-19 on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Beverly lived almost her entire life in Portage, but spent the last year near family in Kentucky while she battled dementia. Beverly was born on March 29, 1931, in New Holstein, Wis., the only daughter of Jack and Faye Lauson. Beverly went to Portage Public Schools and graduated from University of Wisconsin in 1954. She did her residency in dietetics at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and then married Donald Hoffmann on July 2, 1955, at the Portage Presbyterian Church. They lived briefly in College Station, Texas, while Don completed his Air Force service, then returned to settle in Portage. Beverly raised two children, Paula and Jeff, while working first at the Reedsburg Municipal Hospital and then at Divine Savior Hospital as a department head and dietitian until her retirement in 1993.