Hofmann, Gerda

LAKE DELTON - Gerda Hofmann, 98, of Lake Delton, Wis., passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in the comfort of her own home with her loving family by her side.

Gerda was born March 17, 1922, in Hemmigen, Germany, the daughter of Wilhelm and Pauline (Findor) Tegtmeier. As a young child she immigrated to this country with her parents and settled in Chicago, where Gerda attended school and met her husband, George. The couple was married Nov. 28, 1942. Following their wedding they were stationed at Army posts in Texas and California, including a tour overseas for George, and in 1946 settled in the Wisconsin Dells area.

Gerda led a full life. She was George's partner, always working hard right alongside of him in all of their business ventures, including motels, restaurants and an amusement park.

Gerda's community benefited from her willingness to be involved as the Lake Delton PTA President while her daughters attended the school, and later she was elected to the Wisconsin Dells School Board. In 1977 Gerda was chosen as the Wisconsin Dells Events Woman of the Year for her business and education contributions to the community.

Gerda also loved her church, Bethany Lutheran, and was a devoted member and active over the years in almost every aspect of that Christian community.