Holloway, Arlan Joseph "Arlie"

BARABOO - Arlan Joseph "Arlie" Holloway, age 85, of Baraboo, passed away at home, peacefully, on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. He was born Sept. 11, 1936, in Baraboo, attended Baraboo schools and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving in posts around the world. He was honorably discharged after four years of service.

On Feb. 27, 1960, Arlie was united in marriage at St. Joseph's Catholic Church to Rosemary "Rosie" Blum, and they had 61 years of a loving marriage, three children, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, with another one on the way.

Arlie worked as an insulator for over 40 years and was a member of the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Asbestos Workers Local 19 Union. He also worked for UW-Madison his final years before retirement.

Arlie was ever appreciative and grateful of nature. He was a steward of the land and enrolled some of his properties in the Baraboo Bluffs Restoration Program. He was a person who truly believed that we needed to leave the outdoor world a better place than it was when we first set foot on it. He could be heard saying that the only thing he would leave behind in the woods and fields would be a footprint. He frowned upon littering.