Holmberg, Harold "Hal"

NEW LISBON - Harold "Hal" Holmberg, age 81 of New Lisbon, Wis. died on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Elroy Health Services in Elroy, Wis. Hal was the son of Albert E. and Elsie (Reynolds) Holmberg and was born on Oct. 22, 1938 in Chicago, Ill. Hal graduated from Washburn High School in Chicago in 1956, and later went on to college. He met Mary Elizabeth Helf while in school and they later married on Sept. 30, 1961 at St. Marks Lutheran Church in Chicago. Hal was drafted into the United States Army in 1962. Hal and Mary moved to California, Arizona, Texas and then back to Chicago. They retired and moved to New Lisbon in 2002.