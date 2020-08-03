Holmes, Linda Joyce

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Linda Joyce Holmes, 69, of Beaver Dam, passed away at her home with her husband by her side on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Visitation for Linda will take place on Monday, August 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jerry Rohmayer officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton.

Linda was born the daughter of Raymond and Julia (Heideman) White on Jan. 22, 1951, in Beaver Dam. On June 21, 1969, Linda was united in marriage with Roger Holmes at the North Burnett Church. She worked at Park Plaza Pizza as a fry cook. Linda enjoyed scrapbooking and coloring. She loved her trips south with her husband, especially visiting Graceland and Dollywood. Linda was a member of Sweet Victory Baptist Church in Beaver Dam.

Linda will be missed by her husband, Roger; four sons, Jeff of Madison, Jon (Carrie) of Florida, Chris of Clifton and Charlie of Clifton; her mother, Julia, of Fond du Lac; brother, Brian (Lisa) Berndt of Fond du Lac; grandchildren: Jenny, Brennan, Collin, Owen, Samantha, Damian, Alex, Tori, Alison and Macylynn; and six great-grandchildren. Linda is further survived by other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents and her father, Raymond.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.