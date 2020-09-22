Holtz, Scott D.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BARABOO - Scott D. Holtz, age 44, went to his savior unexpectedly on Sept. 13, 2020, in Portage, Wis. He was born July 27, 1976, in Madison, to Dennis and Judith (Bauer) Holtz. He attended Baraboo High School, where he played tennis, graduating in the class of 1994. Following high school, he attended Boo U for a couple years. He worked in the family business (Holtz Concessions) his entire life.

He often traveled to Midwest and Southern fairs and festivals. Scott was an animal lover and liked cats, especially Sootie. He enjoyed the outdoors and often hiked at Devils Lake and Parfrey's Glen. He was a friend to many, and will be remembered for his generosity and his joking. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Baraboo, where he was baptized and confirmed, and attended K-8.

Scott is survived by his son, Andrew Hattery; his dad, Dennis Holtz of Baraboo; his mom, Judy Holtz of Sauk City; two brothers, Greg (Kathy) Holtz, of Lowell, Wis., and Jim (Angie) Holtz of Baraboo; and four nieces, Julia, Ava, Olivia, and Aubree Holtz; his paternal grandfather, Butch Holtz; and Andrew's mom, Dixcie.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Armand and Audrey Bauer; and paternal grandmother, Donna Holtz.

A private family graveside service will be held in the St. Aloysius Catholic Church Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.