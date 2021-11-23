Holwerda, James R., Jr.

BEAVER DAM - James R. Holwerda Jr., 44, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
A visitation for Jim will be held at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. A visitation will also be held at ST. STEPHEN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 12 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Jim's family asks that those in attendance please wear a face covering.
A complete obituary will follow.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
