Holwerda, James R., Jr.

A visitation for Jim will be held at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. A visitation will also be held at ST. STEPHEN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 12 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Jim's family asks that those in attendance please wear a face covering.