Holwerda, James R., Jr.

BEAVER DAM - James R. Holwerda Jr., 44, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at his home surrounded by his children and family, after a brave battle with cancer.

James was born the son of James S. and Cynthia (Draheim) Holwerda Sr. on July 14, 1977. He was a 1996 Randolph High School graduate and earned his bachelor's in business administration from UW-Platteville. Jim was married to the love of his life, Amy Breuckman, on July 15, 2006, at Frieden's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Randolph.

Jim had a strong faith in the Lord and Savior and a deep love for his family. He was a devoted dad, husband, brother, and son. Family was a priority, and he loved family gatherings. He was a friend to everyone, would do anything for anyone, and could light up a room. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed sharing this passion with family, and loved helping his dad on the family farm.

Jim was a successful and respected entrepreneur and leader. He opened his first Remedy Intelligent Staffing office in Madison, in 2008. Remedy now has 20 offices across Wisconsin and is the largest franchise in the United States. He was passionate about the staffing industry and built his business on the motto, "Treat People Right. Work Hard. The rest will come." Jim's work ethic was unmatched, and he held himself and his employees to a high level of integrity.