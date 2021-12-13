Holwerda Jr., James R.

Jim was very giving of his time and talents. He was currently serving as board president for the YMCA of Dodge County. He was also past president of Dodge County SHRM and past board member of the Randolph School District. He was a devoted member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Beaver Dam, Wis.

Jim is survived by his wife, Amy of Beaver Dam; children, Sybren- his golf partner, Graylee that he fondly called “Little G”, and Stetson- his hunting buddy; his parents, Jim and Cindy Holwerda of Randolph; his grandmother, Betty Draheim of Randolph; his sister, Missy (Ryan) Redeker of Randolph; father and mother-in-law, Phillip and Linda Breuckman; two brothers-in-law, Matt Breuckman and Chad (Kimberly) Breuckman all of Columbus; nieces and nephews, Elizabeth, Joshua, Brennen, and Brielle; three step nieces and a step nephew; and is further survived by his beloved Remedy family as well as other relatives and numerous friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sam and Jennie Holwerda and Ralph Draheim as well as Jim and Amy’s three angel babies.