Holzem, Scott Allen

WISCONSIN DELLS - Scott Allen Holzem, age 62, of Wisconsin Dells,, passed away at home on Oct. 10, 2020, surrounded by his family. He handled his illness with a very positive attitude and was blessed to spend his last weeks in his new home, his "Happy Place," surrounded by family and his truly wonderful circle of friends.

Scott is survived by his three children, Alli (Doug), Kelli (Eli), and Patrick; his significant other, Jackie Zamzow; and ex-wife, Dolores Rodger. He is further survived by his father, Marvin; brothers, Brian (Donna), twin brother, Steve (Lisa), David (Nancy), Patrick (Stefanie), and Willie; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie; sister-in-law, Nancy; and great friend, Scott Luther.

Scott was born in May of 1958 in Wausau. He moved with his family to Wisconsin Dells while in first grade and graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School 1976. He attended college at UW-LaCrosse and received a Marketing degree from Madison Area Technical College. On May 11, 1985, he married Dolores Rodger, and their marriage was blessed with three children.