Homan, Judith Marie

FOND DU LAC - Judith Marie Homan, 81, of Waupun, passed away July 2, 2020, at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac with family by her side.

Judy was born July 18, 1938, the daughter of Sigmund and Helene (Angell) Rulland. Judy graduated from Waupun High School in 1957. On June 21, 1958, she eloped with Ronald Homan at a small Lutheran church in Fulton, Ill. The couple resided in Alto. Judy worked at various places in Waupun, but mostly stayed home and loved to take care of the kids. She was a member of Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun, a leader of the Alto Allies 4-H club for years, and a member of TOPS and COPS, and Happy Homemakers. She loved ceramics and baking.

Judy is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ronald Homan; three daughters, Annette Homan of Appleton, Bonnie (Brad) Barnett of Beaver Dam, and Cindy (Wayne) Bailey of Brandon; six grandchildren, Lauren, Emma, and Jackson Barnett, and Kathryn, Abby, and Ryan Bailey; a brother, Tom Rulland of St. Paul; a sister, Patricia Rulland of Fitchburg; a sister-in-law, Linda Werbelow of Beaver Dam; a brother-in-law, Larry Homan of Waupun; and many nieces and nephews.

Judy was preceded in death by sisters Barbara Brissette and Karen Rulland; and a brother-in-law, Ralph Werbelow.