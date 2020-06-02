Honish, Francis John

Francis was born in Clifton, Wis., to Joe and Alice (Frohmader) Honish. He was the youngest of five children. He enjoyed assisting his father on the farm by dynamiting stumps in the fields, sometimes surprising Joe with his initiative as he and his friends dynamited more than stumps.

In his twenties, Francis contracted polio. Unable to continue farming, he worked diligently to strengthen himself and graduated from the second class of the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy. He took pride especially in the part of his work that involved helping others. He recently recalled the milepost marker near which he had once picked up a small boy who had accidentally gotten on the freeway on his bike. As a father, he knew the boy would need a restroom and a sandwich before returning to his home. After retiring from law enforcement, Francis worked for the Original Wisconsin Ducks in what he described as the best job of his life. Outside of work Francis was an avid hunter and fisherman and shared that passion with his children.