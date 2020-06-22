Hook, Dorothy M.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BEAVER DAM - Dorothy M. Hook, 89, of Beaver Dam and formerly of Land O' Lakes, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living Center in Beaver Dam.

Dorothy was born on Aug. 28, 1930, the daughter of Donald and Vida (Rautson) Kline in Waupun, Wis. She was united in marriage to George L. Hook on Nov. 24, 1949, in Lodi.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, George Ann (Steve) Jones of Reedsburg; grandchildren: Tammy (Kraig) O'Brien of Sun Prairie, Jimmer (Chris) Hook of Land O' Lakes, and Shannon Hook of Lodi; seven great-grandchildren: Tyler and Ethan O'Brien, Walker Hook, Benjamin, Sarah, Zachary and Nathaniel Kuehn; also other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband George in 2019, son James “Jim” and her sister Shelby Stricker.

Graveside services for Dorothy will be held on Thursday, June 25 at 11 a.m. at the old side of Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam with the Rev. James Wendt officiating.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.