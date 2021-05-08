Hooks, Gertrud (Fehr)

BARABOO - Gertrud (Fehr) Hooks, age 88, of Baraboo, passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at St. Clare Hospital, Baraboo, Wis. Gertrud was born on Dec. 17, 1932, in Giessen, Germany, daughter of William and Anna (Teitelbaum) Fehr.

Gertrud met her husband, Cletus, while he was stationed in Germany, serving in the U.S. Army, and during this time they fell in love. She and Cletus were united in marriage on May 29, 1953, in Frankfort, Germany.

Traveling with Cletus was one of the hobbies that Gertrud loved. She also loved birdwatching, woodworking, and spending time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Cletus.

Gertrud is survived by her children, Calvin (Loreen) Hooks, Peggy Hooks, Jackie Peterson, and Jody Jensen; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Elke Hooper; sisters-in-law, Mildred (Clinton) Stephens, Jeanne (Al) Frey, and Sharon Wildes; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 13 at 11 a.m. at REDLIN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Roxi Gnatzig officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery.