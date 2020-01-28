Hope Marshall, 91, Rockbridge

ROCKBRIDGE - Hope V. Marshall completed her earthly journey on Jan. 14, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. She was born to Fred and Thelma Travers in Rockbridge, Wis. on May 23, 1928. Hope married Jimmie B. Marshall of Cazenovia, Wis. in 1945. Hope worked as a postmaster in Ironton and Sextonville, Wis., until retirement. She was an active member of the United Methodist Church.

Hope was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Stuart; her husband, Jimmie Marshall; and her son, Jon Marshall; as well as, several extended family members. She is survived by her daughters, Dana and Joretta (Joy Allen), who reside in Fort Worth, Texas, along with several nieces, nephews, and extended family members in Wisconsin and Nebraska.