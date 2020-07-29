Hopp, Orrin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BEAVER DAM - Orrin L. Hopp, age 70, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Beaver Dam Heath Care Center.

Orrin was born on Nov. 27, 1949, the son of Bert and Mildred (Schouten) Hopp. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, and was a Bronze Star recipient. On July 14, 1973, he was united in marriage to Susan C. Lookman at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Mayville. An avid outdoorsman, Orrin loved going camping and fishing. He enjoyed listening to music and following sports, especially the Badgers and Packers. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

Orrin is survived by his wife, Susan Hopp of Beaver Dam; daughter, Tracy Hopp of Beaver Dam; siblings, Elton (Carol) Hopp, Arvid (Marilyn) Hopp, Larry (Karen) Hopp, all of Waupun, Jerry Hopp of Randolph, and Brenda (Fred) Posthuma of Beaver Dam; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and other relatives.

A memorial gathering will take place on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1209 W Circle Dr., Beaver Dam from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. with Pr. Bryan Lagerstam officiating. Inurnment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens.Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.