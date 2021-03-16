Horn, Jeff

WISCONSIN DELLS - Jeff Horn, age 55, passed away on March 8, 2021, at his home in Wisconsin Dells, Wis. Born in Madison, Wis., Jeff's life includes memories in Wisconsin Dells and Stevens Point, Wis., and Arlington and Galveston, Texas. Jeff married his best friend, Dena Bartholmey, on July 4, 2018. During a trip to visit Jeff's family and explore Wisconsin, they decided to make the Dells their home, Jeff's lifelong dream. During his battle with cancer, Jeff received comfort and support from his loving wife; and longtime friend, Rebecca Viska; along with many friends with whom he reconnected upon achieving his dream to move back to the Dells.

Jeff's amazing artistic skills were demonstrated in his model airplanes, remote controlled aircraft and drones, theatric dioramas, hand-carved rock figurines and chess pieces, and authentic medieval armor and armaments. Jeff also designed and created movie-ready military tanks. Affectionately called "Preacher" by some, Jeff used his abundant sense of humor and life experiences to help those who struggled in their own lives, demonstrating his compassion and special ability to listen to those in need.