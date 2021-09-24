Horstmann, Mary K.

Mary's biggest joy was how much she loved to spoil her grandkids; they meant the world to her. She loved baking cookies and was great at it. Her cookies were amazing. Mary also liked to collect cookie cutters. In her free time she enjoyed word search puzzles. Mary was a very caring woman and was always willing to help anyone before herself. Mary's number one priority would always be to make sure her loved ones were being cared for. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother.