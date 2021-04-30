Horton, Rose M.

CAMBRIA - Rose M. Horton, age 82, of rural Cambria, died peacefully on Nov. 20, 2020, at the Larson House in Columbus under the care of Generations Home and Hospice.

Rose was born in Columbia County on Aug. 18, 1938, the daughter of Walter Albert and Rose Marie (Koeller) Treptow. Rose was united in marriage to Edward Donald Horton on Feb. 6, 1955. She worked seasonally at local canning companies, the Educator Progress and later with Hopkins, both in Randolph. Rose loved to do gardening, especially in her vegetable garden, and tend to her flowers. She also loved sewing and found great pride in sewing dresses for her girls for the holidays when they were young.

Rose will be sadly missed and mourned by her children, Edward Allen of Portage, Barry of Cambria, SuzAnne (John) Porter of Kingston and Teresa (Greg) Nickel of Cambria; 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, several other relatives and friends.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ed, on Jan. 30, 2020; two daughters, Kathleen, in infancy, and Christine Trester; a grandson, Cody Horton; one sister; and four brothers.

Due to the pandemic, the family plans a celebration of life for both Rose and Edward at a later date.

The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family.