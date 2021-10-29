Hosig, Angela Jo "Angie"

PORTAGE—Angela Jo “Angie” Hosig, age 83, of rural Portage, was called to rest on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the Columbia Health Care Center, due to complications of a stroke.
Angie was born July 9, 1938, the only daughter and youngest child of Herman and Minnie (Rabe) Paske. Angie and David “Chuck” Hosig were married on Dec. 11, 1954, at St. John’s Rectory in Portage. Together they owned and operated H & H Body Shop. For over 60 years, Angie was an amazing Avon Lady. There was always a seat for you at Angie’s table. Be it outside for a snack and cold brew or inside for a holiday celebration, all were welcome. Many birds made their summer home at the house on the hill, as feeders were always full. Angie was always ready for fun and enjoyed a travel adventure. Travels included fishing trips up north, snowmobiling, birthday celebrations in Arizona, and she warmed and presented the rings at her great niece’s wedding in New Orleans. She was thrilled to take a hot air balloon ride before her 80th birthday.
As a fabulous wife, mother, grandma, great grandma, aunt and friend, Angie touched many lives. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Richard “Dick” and Sandra “Sam” Hosig, Pardeeville. Grandson Anthony “AJ”, his wife Stephanie and their daughters Amelia and Vivian of Milwaukee; Granddaughter (partner in a good time) Abby of Milwaukee. Grandma and Gigi were her favorite titles. She also claims as her “other kids” Karen (Jim) Grothman, their daughter Mariah (Bill) and their children, and Kenny (Bobbie) Schumann. Angie is further survived by her sister-in-law Doris Paske, several nieces and nephews, many, many friends and special neighbors Tom, Dan, and Sue.
Angie is preceded in death by her husband Chuck, on Oct. 23, 2005. Her parents, brothers, and their wives, Vilian (Bernice) Paske, Arless (Ruth) Paske, Lester (Joyce) Paske, Willard (Merna) Paske, Herman Paske, Glenn (Ruth) Paske, LaVerne (Loretta) Paske and brother-in-law Jack (Phyllis) Gasner.
Per Angie’s request, graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Caledonia Township with the Rev. Rod Armon officiating. A celebration of Angie’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Columbia Health Care Center.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thankyou to the staff at both Meriter Hospital and Columbia Health Care Center; their care and compassion were beyond measure.
I got lucky when I got you!
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home (www.pmmfh.com) in Portage is assisting the family.
