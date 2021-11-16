Hosig, Angela Jo "Angie"

Angie was born July 9, 1938, the only daughter and youngest child of Herman and Minnie (Rabe) Paske. Angie and David "Chuck" Hosig were married on Dec. 11, 1954, at St. John's Rectory in Portage. Together they owned and operated H & H Body Shop. For over 60 years, Angie was an amazing Avon Lady. There was always a seat for you at Angie's table. Be it outside for a snack and cold brew or inside for a holiday celebration, all were welcome. Many birds made their summer home at the house on the hill, as feeders were always full. Angie was always ready for fun and enjoyed a travel adventure. Travels included fishing trips up north, snowmobiling, birthday celebrations in Arizona, and she warmed and presented the rings at her great-niece's wedding in New Orleans. She was thrilled to take a hot air balloon ride before her 80th birthday.