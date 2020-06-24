Hosig, Wilfred "Bill"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ADAMS - Wilfred "Bill" Hosig, 89 of Adams, Wis. passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at EdenBrook Nursing Home in Wisconsin Rapids.

Bill was born Sept. 21, 1930 in Mauston, Wis. to Roger and Ruby (Foster) Hosig.

He graduated from Mauston High School in 1948 and then attended the Wayland Academy Junior College in Beaver Dam. He worked at Badger Ordnance ammunition plant in Baraboo near the end of the Korean War, and then went on to the University of Wisconsin - Platteville where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Industrial Arts.

Bill married Catherine “Kate” McNown in 1956 in Mauston. They moved to Adams-Friendship where they raised their two children. Bill worked for more than 30 years for Adams-Marquette/Adams-Columbia Electric Co-op until his retirement.

Early in Bill and Kate's marriage, they loved to travel to different parts of the country with friends. Once they had children, family became the most important part of their lives. They loved spending weekends at the family cabin on the Lemonweir River in Mauston, Friday night fish fry, and watching their kids in sports and music.