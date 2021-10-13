Housworth, Richard L. "Ricky," Jr.

NECEDAH - Richard L. "Ricky" Housworth Jr., age 32, of Necedah, Wis., entered into eternal life on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. He was born Sept. 7, 1989, to Richard and Rita (Christopher) Housworth.

He is survived by his mother, Rita (Robert) Wicka of Necedah; siblings, Jeramiah (Rhonda) Housworth, Celine (Michael) Van Hoof, Jonathan (Elizabeth) Housworth, Nicholas (Donna) Housworth, Maryne (Brian) Bradley, Zacharia Housworth, Christopher Housworth, Jacinta (Grant) Wandler, Dannae Wicka, Jacob Wicka, and Faustina Wicka; 30 nieces and nephews; and three great-nieces and -nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 1 p.m. at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah. Burial followed in the Queen of the Holy Rosary Mediatrix of Peace Cemetery. Family and friends were invited for visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, with Rosary beginning at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make a gift toward Ricky's memorial fund to help cover the cost of final expenses: https://www.PayPal.com/pools/c/8Do3hBLtKX.

The Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.