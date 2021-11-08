Hoveland, Gerald

BEAVER DAM—Gerald R. Hoveland, age 78 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

Gerald was born on June 8, 1943 in Madison, the son of Carl and Ruth (Rubado) Hoveland. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and worked for the Department of Corrections in Fox Lake, Waupun and Portage for many years. In retirement, Gerald was an avid golfer.

Gerald is survived by his daughter, Gerri Hoveland of Portage; and three grandsons, Brandon, Marcus and Garrett. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Darin; brother, David and other relatives.

Private family services for Gerald will be held.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.