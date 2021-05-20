Hovey, Robert "Bob"

Bob was born Feb. 25, 1977, in Kenosha, Wis., the son of Robert and Ann (Schorn) Hovey. He attended UW-Whitewater where he earned not only an education culminating in an MBA, but met his future wife, Jamie. Bob and Jamie were united in marriage on Aug. 17, 2002, in Kenosha, Wis., and welcomed two wonderful children, Noah (11) and Stella (8). Bob was a devoted husband and father, who loved nothing more than quality family time doing fun things like game night, camping, going to sporting events (Go Cubs, Bears and Badgers!) or playing a great round of golf. He managed to accumulate three holes-in-one, which he never let his friends and loved ones forget about. Bob believed Jack Nicklaus was golf's G.O.A.T., but we believe Jack Nicklaus would think Bob is the G.O.A.T. husband, father, son, brother and friend. His Thursday golf nights with his friends were a highlight of his week, as were the fun fishing and golf trips, euchre nights, and vacations with friends and family. Bob loved BIG and was loved big in return. Every golfing and fishing trip, Bob would spend days creating a pamphlet for the group (odds to win, nicknames, memorable quotes/pictures and much more). He then would run the events by tabulating everyone's points, or lack thereof, after each golfing or fishing session. While the rest sat around the fire sipping their cocktails, Bob was inside working on the scoreboard. His friends would ask "Bob, what can we do?" to which he would always smile and say, "Nothing, I got this." The night before Bob's passing he had just finished another masterpiece, the "2021 Golfish Tournament - The Return to Thunder" for an upcoming trip. This was Bob, finding joy in bringing happiness to others. Another favorite of Bob's was heading up to Sugar Island, Mich., where he had been going since he was a small child with his family. There was no greater joy than introducing his kids to "island life" over the last few years and spending time at Grandma Hovey's cabin, Clyde's Drive-In and the Hilltop. It was truly his happy place. Bob was an active and respected member of his church and children's school, serving on both the school board along with church council, where he formed friendships and helped in various roles wherever he was needed. His greatest joy, however, was cheering on his children in any of the several activities they were involved in. Whether rooting on Stella in gymnastics or giving Noah encouragement on the sidelines of his soccer and baseball games, he was always there for them in every way imaginable. There was no greater joy for Bob than being a father.