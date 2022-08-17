April 20, 1932—Aug. 14, 2022

HUMBIRD—Howard Herbert Herman Rennhack, Sr., age 90, of Humbird, died on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Marshfield Clinic Weston Center.

The visitation will be at Trinity Lutheran Church in Reeseville on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. The funeral service will follow at the church on Friday at 12:00 noon with Rev. Matthew Martin and Rev. Daniel Bohn officiating. Burial will be at Lowell Cemetery with military honors provided by the Lowell VFW Post #9392.

Howard Herbert was born on April 20, 1932 in the Town of Lowell, Dodge County, Wisconsin, to Roy and Ruth (Klentz) Rennhack.

He proudly served in the United States Army Airborne as Platoon Sergent of the 325 from 1950 until his honorable discharge in 1953. On May 22, 1954, he was united in marriage with Marion Schmitt at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Reeseville.

Howard, along with his brother, Robert, owned and operated Rennhack Construction. He retired in 1994 and moved to northern Wisconsin to enjoy the outdoors.

Howard was a member of the 82nd Airborne Association-Badger Chapter, the Reeseville American Legion, the Lowell VFW, and the American Legion Melchar Matti Post #320 of Humbird. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fairchild, WI. Howard was also a founder of the Seven Hills Sky Divers. He served for a number of years as the Town Constable for Lowell and was a security officer for Dodge County.

Howard is survived by his children: Michael (Beverly) of Reeseville, Elizabeth Lease of Waunakee, Donald (Sandy), Sharon (Stuart) Snow, Vicki (Scott) Zimmermann, all of Reeseville, Howard (Cheryl), Jr. of Watertown, Jeffory (Diane) of Reeseville, and Roy (Julie) of Oxford; 19 grandchildren; 46 great- grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; siblings: David (Bonney) Rennhack; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Lola Muenchow, Yvonne Stobusch, Karen Klomsten, William Rennhack, Joanne Stone, Sandra Helmbrecht, Raymond, Robert, LeRoy, Donald, Ralph and Ethel McMillan; son-in-law, Mark Hamann; grandsons: Matthew Hamann and Roy Rennhack, Jr.; great-grandchildren: Corbin Miller and Julien Rennhack, Austin Rennhack; and step-granddaughter, Krista Fetkenhauer.

