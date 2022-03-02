Howard "Howie" Westphal

Nov. 27, 1937—Feb. 25, 2022
WAUPUN—Howard “Howie” Frank Westphal, age 84 of Waupun, formerly of Neshkoro, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Waupun.
Howie was born on November 27, 1937, in Columbus, the son of Alex and Adahlia (Behring) Westphal. After high school, Howie joined the Air Force and served his country for four years before being honorably discharged. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Eileen Garbe on September 7, 1957, in Beloit, WI. Howie worked as a salesman selling automotive parts before he began working in the stock market. When he was not golfing at Two Oaks North Golf Course, Howie could be found playing pool or cards at the Senior Center in Wautoma or snowmobiling throughout the state with Eileen. Howie and Eileen took many trips together and with the rest of the family. Trips included Mexico, Hawaii, Europe, Alaska, California, and multiple houseboat trips down the Mississippi River with Vera, Jim, June, and his daughter’s family. Howie was also a leader, he served on the board, was President of the local Men’s Club, and was a council member of Hope Lutheran Church in Wautoma.
Howie is survived by his children, Kim M. Breuer of Lake Mills, Kelly A. (Donna Osterhoff) Westphal of Rio, and Ken F. (Kim) Westphal of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Ben (Natalie) Breuer, Natalie (special friend, Kraig Meredith) Breuer, Jessica (Mike) Richter, Joshua Westphal; great-granddaughters, Maleah Threets and Lauren Richter; nieces, Dawn (Greg) Johnson, Brenda (Jerry) Schooff; nephew, Edward Garbe; siblings, David (Phyliss) Westphal, Fredrick (Janet) Westphal, Sharon Westphal, and Gary Westphal; and further survived by other relatives and friends.
Howie was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen in September of 2021; parents; other relatives and friends.
Visitation for Howie will take place on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Taylor Boyd officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)