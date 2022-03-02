Howard "Howie" Westphal

Howie was born on November 27, 1937, in Columbus, the son of Alex and Adahlia (Behring) Westphal. After high school, Howie joined the Air Force and served his country for four years before being honorably discharged. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Eileen Garbe on September 7, 1957, in Beloit, WI. Howie worked as a salesman selling automotive parts before he began working in the stock market. When he was not golfing at Two Oaks North Golf Course, Howie could be found playing pool or cards at the Senior Center in Wautoma or snowmobiling throughout the state with Eileen. Howie and Eileen took many trips together and with the rest of the family. Trips included Mexico, Hawaii, Europe, Alaska, California, and multiple houseboat trips down the Mississippi River with Vera, Jim, June, and his daughter’s family. Howie was also a leader, he served on the board, was President of the local Men’s Club, and was a council member of Hope Lutheran Church in Wautoma.