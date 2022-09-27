1934—2022

Howard L. Stancer, 88, slipped away September 21, 2022 at Randolph Health Services with his wife beside him. He was born in Scott Township in 1934 to LaVern and Violet (Markhardt) Stancer.

He attended Rosedale School and Cambria High School. He served his country in the Army in a tank battalion from 1957-1959 and was deployed to Germany and ended up driving a major around on maneuvers.

The Little Brown Church was the site of his marriage to Sandra Sams in 1965. They raised their children in the Cambria area.

He worked in construction for many years from basements and silos to Speed Queen and numerous canning factories.

Throughout his life he enjoyed the outdoors. Just as his grandfather took him fishing and hunting, he took his children, grandchildren, and wife. He won numerous prizes at fisherees. Some highlights were salmon fishing in Alaska with Sandra, and on Lake Michigan with his son-in-law and grandsons. In earlier years he also enjoyed trapping and trap-shooting.

He is survived by wife Sandra; children: Jeff (partner Carla) Stancer, Cynthia (Steve) Stiemsma, Kathryn (Gary) Lewandowski, John (Jo Ann) Stancer; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and cousins, niece, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, sisters Della (Emerson) Gorsuch and Betty (Bill) Gorsuch and two nephews Dale and Craig.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at Grasse Funeral Home in Pardeeville. A luncheon will follow. Inurnment will take place at Marcellon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.