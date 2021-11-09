Howard, Melissa Jean

BARABOO - Melissa Jean Howard, age 39, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at St. Clare Hospice House. Melissa, daughter of Sheldon Howard and Donna Stein, was born July 3, 1982, in Baraboo. She graduated from Verona Area High School in 2001 and continued her education at MATC. Melissa worked as a cashier for many businesses in the Madison area but most recently worked as a cashier at Walmart in Baraboo. At the age of 14, Melissa was diagnosed with a brain tumor. She endured multiple surgeries; each of them left her with more and more deficits. Her biggest hobby was when, the minute the snow was done flying, she would ride her red trike to go shopping or just for exercise. Melissa was very competitive, especially when she was playing board games and cards with her "extended family." She also enjoyed traveling and the Green Bay Packers. One of her greatest accomplishments was participating in a 34-mile bike/trike ride for cancer in Madison and finishing.
Survivors include her loving mother, Donna (stepfather, Joe) Weis of Baraboo; brother, John Howard of Denver; nephew, Kamdyn Howard of Oregon, Wis.; aunts and uncles, Jeanne (Warren) Sterken of McFarland, Lee (Mary) Howard of Middleton, Jeanie (Jim) Buller of Baraboo, and Julie (Paul) Klein of Bloomington, Minn.; her furry four-legged companion, Precious; and special friend, Sabrina; as well as other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clayton (Helen) Stein and Sheldon (Ruby) Howard; father, Sheldon (Ken) Howard; and her uncle, Joe Howard.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 12 p.m., at EMANUEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH with Pastor Blake Overlien officiating. Visitation will take place from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, Melissa's family would greatly appreciate memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Emanuel United Methodist Church. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her personal trainer, Tenille O'Leary, and the team at Pulse Fitness for working with Melissa to help with her strength and balance; Dr. Robert Dempsey and Dr. Steven Howard at UW Hospital; as well as the staff at SSM Home Health United Hospice House in Baraboo for the care and compassion shown to Melissa and her family.
