Howard, Melissa Jean

BARABOO - Melissa Jean Howard, age 39, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at St. Clare Hospice House. Melissa, daughter of Sheldon Howard and Donna Stein, was born July 3, 1982, in Baraboo. She graduated from Verona Area High School in 2001 and continued her education at MATC. Melissa worked as a cashier for many businesses in the Madison area but most recently worked as a cashier at Walmart in Baraboo. At the age of 14, Melissa was diagnosed with a brain tumor. She endured multiple surgeries; each of them left her with more and more deficits. Her biggest hobby was when, the minute the snow was done flying, she would ride her red trike to go shopping or just for exercise. Melissa was very competitive, especially when she was playing board games and cards with her "extended family." She also enjoyed traveling and the Green Bay Packers. One of her greatest accomplishments was participating in a 34-mile bike/trike ride for cancer in Madison and finishing.