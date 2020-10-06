Howard, Ronald Phillip

HUDSON - Ronald Phillip Howard, age 73, of Hudson, Wis., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Ron was born in Baraboo, Wis., on April 30, 1947, the son of Roger and Vivian (Ferson) Howard.

Ron attended Baraboo High School and graduated with a Certificate from Madison Area Technical College (MATC). He joined the U.S. Navy and served his country honorably before returning to Baraboo for much of his adult life.

Ron worked for many years at Sysco Foods and Thunderbird Lanes, and (judging by his league trophies) took full advantage of an open lane for practice time. He retired near the Pacific Ocean in Southern California, but clearly missed a good Wisconsin winter. In 2009, Ron returned to join his brother, Doug, in Hudson, Wis., where he could once again cheer for the Green Bay Packers and enjoy four actual seasons.

He is survived and missed by his brothers, Lanny (Sharyn) of New London, Wis., Sam (Mary) of Baraboo and Doug of Hudson; as well as his nieces and nephews, their families and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to express their appreciation to his niece, Kimberly Nesbitt, for her extraordinary compassion in Ron's final days, ensuring he wasn't alone at the end of his journey.