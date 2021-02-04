Howe, Mary Lou G.

COLUMBUS—Mary Lou G. Howe, 81, of Columbus, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Columbia County Health Care Center in Wyocena.
Mary Lou was born the daughter of Herman and Bertha (Seier) Gretzinger on July 6, 1939, in Columbus. She was a graduate of Fall River High School and Columbia County Normal. She was married to David Howe on June 28, 1958, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbus. Mary Lou ran an in-home daycare for many years. She later retired from We Tan U in Columbus.
Mary Lou was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbus. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing cards and attending sporting events. Mary Lou loved to garden. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary Lou is survived by her husband, David of Columbus; six children, Brenda (Terry) Brace of Columbus, Sandra (Mick) Gerber of Columbus, Jean (John) Sharpee of Wisconsin Dells, Joanne (Gene) Bohn of Bourbonnais, Ill., Lisa (Jim) Bohn of Waukesha, and Diane (Corey) Neuman of Fall River; 14 grandchildren, Andrea (Eric) Wescott, Stuart Wescott, Nicholas (Laura) Wiese, Elizabeth Gerber, Heidi (Brian) Kerr, Holly (Nick) Pfeffer, Heather (Paul) Jeske, Jeremy (Lindsay) Bohn, Justin (Tiffany) Bohn, Jacob Bohn, Andrew (Janet) Bohn, Erika Dugger, Emily Neuman, and Hannah Neuman; nine great-grandchildren, Fox, Vivienne, Tara, Alex, Saige, Ivy, Haillie, Lily, and Isaiah; her brother, Bill (Joyce) Gretzinger of Fall River; sisters-in-law, Darlene (Charlie) Jones of Columbus and Arlene Gretzinger of Washington; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Bob Gretzinger; and her sister-in-law, Donna Gretzinger.
A private family funeral will take place at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbus with the Rev. Benjamin Zuberbier officiating. Interment will take place at Fountain Prairie Cemetery, Township of Fountain Prairie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbus or directly to the Howe family for a future charitable memorial designation.
The Howe family would like to thank the staff at Columbia County Health Care Center in Wyocena for their care and support.
Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
