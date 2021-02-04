Howe, Mary Lou G.

COLUMBUS—Mary Lou G. Howe, 81, of Columbus, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Columbia County Health Care Center in Wyocena.

Mary Lou was born the daughter of Herman and Bertha (Seier) Gretzinger on July 6, 1939, in Columbus. She was a graduate of Fall River High School and Columbia County Normal. She was married to David Howe on June 28, 1958, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbus. Mary Lou ran an in-home daycare for many years. She later retired from We Tan U in Columbus.

Mary Lou was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbus. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing cards and attending sporting events. Mary Lou loved to garden. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.