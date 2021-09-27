Hoyheim, Brian Ingamar

Brian was born on Jan. 21, 1963, in Portage, the son of Arnstein and Priscilla (Higley) Hoyheim. He graduated from Poynette High School in 1981. For many years, he worked in construction as a pipe layer. Brian was a member of Ducks Unlimited. He loved spending time with his family, but most importantly, his son and grandson. He liked sharing a few Budweisers with his friends too. Brian had a good heart and would give you the shirt off his back. He was an avid outdoorsman, Packers, Badgers, and NASCAR fan, and also enjoyed playing cards, horseshoes, and most importantly, riding his Harley. Brian was very proud of his Norwegian heritage and traveled to Norway several times.