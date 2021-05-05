Hryszko, Frances M.

PORTAGE - Frances M. Hryszko, age 94, of Portage, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, May 3, 2021, with her loving husband by her side.

Frances was born on Sept. 7, 1926, in Munich, Germany. On July 27, 1946, she was united in marriage with Nickolas Hryszko in Germany. They would have celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary this summer.

In 1951 Frances and Nick moved to the United States and became U.S. Citizens. They first lived in Chicago and shortly thereafter settled in Portage.

Frances is survived by her husband, Nick. She is further survived by her sister, Elfriede Voight; nephew, Bruce Voight; nieces, Janet (Tom Tow) Hryszko, Mary Carr, and Kathy (Mark) Jankowski; great-niece, Kayla (Cole) Billings; and two great-great-nephews, Marek and Nash.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARY OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION in Portage, Wis., on Friday, May 7 at 2:30 p.m., with Father Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be at the church from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service. Social distancing will be observed, and masks required.

Kratz Funeral Home of Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family.