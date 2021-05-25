Hryszko, Nickolas

PORTAGE - Nickolas Hryszko, age 97, of Portage, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, May 24, 2021, with family by his side.

Nick was born on March 19, 1924, in Poland. On July 27, 1946, he was united in marriage with his beloved wife, Frances, in Germany. They would have celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary this summer.

In 1951 Nick and Frances moved to the United States and became U.S. Citizens. They first lived in Chicago and shortly thereafter settled in Portage.

Nick is survived by his three nieces, Janet (Tom Tow) Hryszko, Mary Carr, and Kathy (Mark) Jankowski; great-niece, Kayla (Cole) Billings; and two great-great-nephews, Marek and Nash. Nick was preceded in death by his beloved wife, "Francie," on May 3, 2021; and by his parents, four brothers and two sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARY OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION in Portage, Wis., on Saturday, May 29 at 11 a.m., with Father Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Social distancing will be observed and masks required.