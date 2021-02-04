Huebner, Janet C.

PORTAGE – Janet C. Huebner, age 85, of Portage, passed away at UW Hospital in Madison on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral arrangements are pending at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com). A complete obituary will follow.
