Huebner, Janet C.

PORTAGE – Janet C. Huebner, age 85, of Portage, passed away peacefully at UW Hospital in Madison on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Janet was born on Aug. 14, 1935, in Portage, Wis., the daughter of Earl and Margaret (Fleming) Baird. She married Jim Huebner on Sept. 17, 1960, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 10, 2018. Together, they had owned and operated Lads and Lassies Children’s Clothing Store in Portage, where she utilized her previous experience as an associate at Manchester’s Department Store in Madison, Wis. She so enjoyed clothing and people and was able to carry on her love for both operating Lads and Lassies. She was a member of Caledonia Presbyterian Church.
Janet was grateful for every day, especially those with bright sunshine. She loved her family and friends and cherished phone calls to reminisce about fond memories, such as holidays at her Mom’s, surrounded by her six brothers and sisters. She delighted in taking the time to select just the perfect Hallmark card. She wanted to make sure loved ones knew how much she cared. She also enjoyed shopping, whether it be Sisters’ Days from years past to more recent trips to Macy’s at Hilldale Mall to check out the latest selection of INC. It was a bonus when those visits to Madison were accompanied by a breakfast at C’s. She appreciated her time at home. A perfect day included a warm bath, a warmer cup of tea, accompanied by something sweet, topped off by a read of the day’s paper and a Badgers basketball game. The week was complete with a Friday appointment at Salon 51 for a style and shampoo and a visit to Caledonia Church for communion and a rendition of Amazing Grace.
In 2018 she lost her beloved husband, Jim, and with it a lifestyle she had grown accustomed to and enjoyed very much, including those Saturday rides to local restaurants for lunch. She was determined not to let his passing change her positive outlook. The help of so many wonderful people made sure that was possible. Those who helped make this possible know who you are, and she was so thankful. In recent years she was blessed with two wonderful granddaughters that brought her so much joy. Pictures of the girls were priceless to her, and those of you that she shared them with know just how much she loved them and they loved their Nu Nu.
While her passing is sad, we should all take great comfort that she enjoyed every day and was able to live in her home and do things on her terms. That was very important to her. She also now is in a place where she can freely give hugs and kisses as she reunites with loved ones.
She is survived by her son, Matthew (Jessica) Huebner of Cedarburg; granddaughters, Margaret Huebner and Siena Huebner; sisters, Peggy McDonald of Monona and Mary Pedersen of Las Vegas, Nev.; two brothers-in-law, Dr Timothy (Pam) Huebner of Wisconsin Rapids, and Dan (Marsha) Huebner of Portage, Wis.; a sister-in-law, Ann (Pete) Creamer of Gustine, Calif.; a special nephew, Tom Firari; a special niece, Sandra Hutler; very special friends, Laura Wentz and Carol Heisz; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim; her brothers, Jim and John; and sisters, Elaine, Bonnie and Nancy.
Memorial services will be held at a later date, likely in May 2021. Burial will be in Shanks Cemetery.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)