Huebner, Janet C.

Janet was born on Aug. 14, 1935, in Portage, Wis., the daughter of Earl and Margaret (Fleming) Baird. She married Jim Huebner on Sept. 17, 1960, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 10, 2018. Together, they had owned and operated Lads and Lassies Children’s Clothing Store in Portage, where she utilized her previous experience as an associate at Manchester’s Department Store in Madison, Wis. She so enjoyed clothing and people and was able to carry on her love for both operating Lads and Lassies. She was a member of Caledonia Presbyterian Church.

Janet was grateful for every day, especially those with bright sunshine. She loved her family and friends and cherished phone calls to reminisce about fond memories, such as holidays at her Mom’s, surrounded by her six brothers and sisters. She delighted in taking the time to select just the perfect Hallmark card. She wanted to make sure loved ones knew how much she cared. She also enjoyed shopping, whether it be Sisters’ Days from years past to more recent trips to Macy’s at Hilldale Mall to check out the latest selection of INC. It was a bonus when those visits to Madison were accompanied by a breakfast at C’s. She appreciated her time at home. A perfect day included a warm bath, a warmer cup of tea, accompanied by something sweet, topped off by a read of the day’s paper and a Badgers basketball game. The week was complete with a Friday appointment at Salon 51 for a style and shampoo and a visit to Caledonia Church for communion and a rendition of Amazing Grace.