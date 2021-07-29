Huebner, Janet C.

Janet C. Huebner, age 85, of Portage, passed away at UW Hospital in Madison, on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, at CALEDONIA PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH. Inurnment will follow in Shanks Cemetery. A reception and celebration of life will be on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com).