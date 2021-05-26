Huebner, Janet C.

PORTAGE – Janet C. Huebner, age 85, of Portage, passed away at UW Hospital in Madison on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Private memorial services will be held at Caledonia Presbyterian Church. Inurnment will follow in Shanks Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at either Caledonia Presbyterian Church or Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage. The location will be finalized closer to the date. Please see the funeral home's website for updates.