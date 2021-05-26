 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Huebner, Janet C.
0 entries

Huebner, Janet C.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE – Janet C. Huebner, age 85, of Portage, passed away at UW Hospital in Madison on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Private memorial services will be held at Caledonia Presbyterian Church. Inurnment will follow in Shanks Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at either Caledonia Presbyterian Church or Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage. The location will be finalized closer to the date. Please see the funeral home's website for updates.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden asks intel team to probe COVID origins

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News