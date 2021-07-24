Huebner, Lorraine S.

COLUMBUS - Lorraine S. Huebner, 92, of Columbus, passed away on July 23, 2021, at the Prairie Ridge Health Center in Columbus, Wis.
Lorraine was born in Philadelphia to Max and Clara (Benin) Kaizen on May 1, 1929. Lorraine went to school in Pennsylvania, moving her senior year of high school to Oklahoma, where she graduated. She then went on to the Oklahoma School of Business and Accounting where she excelled in her academics. In 1948, she became a legal secretary at a law firm and worked there until she married in 1951. In 1950 she met Russell Huebner, who was attending the Oklahoma School of Meteorology in Tulsa, Okla.
After marriage, they moved to Columbus where Russell and Lorraine continued the family farm. While maintaining her responsibilities on the farm, she worked as a secretary to the Columbus High School from 1964 to 1994. She was active in the Wisconsin Education Secretaries Association for over 35 years where she served many roles.
Lorraine was a faithful member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbus. She enjoyed many hobbies, including sewing, knitting, painting, cross stitching, latch hook, and puzzles, and was an avid elephant collector. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren when they would come to visit her. She always was known to have mini chocolate bars at the door. Lorraine had close friends that she kept in contact with and enjoyed breakfast and lunch dates.
Lorraine is survived by her two children, Kathy (Mike) Wells of Mercer and Steve (Ann) Huebner of Columbus; her sister-in-law, Shirley Johnson of Columbus; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and also other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Russell; son, Ken; two brothers, Sidney and Joseph; and infant grandson.
Family graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 29 at HILLSIDE CEMETERY, with the Rev. Timothy Schwartz officiating. A celebration of life for Lorraine will be held on Thursday, July 29 from noon until 2 p.m. at W1103 HALL ROAD, Columbus. Everyone is welcome. We ask that you please wear a mask if you are not vaccinated.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses at the Columbus Prairie Ridge Hospital, as well as to others who called, prayed and reached out. Your kindness will always be remembered.
The Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)