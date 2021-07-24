Huebner, Lorraine S.

COLUMBUS - Lorraine S. Huebner, 92, of Columbus, passed away on July 23, 2021, at the Prairie Ridge Health Center in Columbus, Wis.

Lorraine was born in Philadelphia to Max and Clara (Benin) Kaizen on May 1, 1929. Lorraine went to school in Pennsylvania, moving her senior year of high school to Oklahoma, where she graduated. She then went on to the Oklahoma School of Business and Accounting where she excelled in her academics. In 1948, she became a legal secretary at a law firm and worked there until she married in 1951. In 1950 she met Russell Huebner, who was attending the Oklahoma School of Meteorology in Tulsa, Okla.

After marriage, they moved to Columbus where Russell and Lorraine continued the family farm. While maintaining her responsibilities on the farm, she worked as a secretary to the Columbus High School from 1964 to 1994. She was active in the Wisconsin Education Secretaries Association for over 35 years where she served many roles.