Huebner, Michael James

BEAVER DAM – Michael James Huebner passed away suddenly at home on Nov. 2, 2020. He was born on Oct. 19, 1968, to Mary Rothschild and John Huebner. Michael graduated from Columbus High School. He was an active member of Special Olympics in Beaver Dam, competing in bowling, basketball, and wrestling events. He was very devoted to his mother, Mary, and took care of her special needs.