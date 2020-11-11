Huebner, Michael James

BEAVER DAM – Michael James Huebner passed away suddenly at home on Nov. 2, 2020. He was born on Oct. 19, 1968, to Mary Rothschild and John Huebner. Michael graduated from Columbus High School. He was an active member of Special Olympics in Beaver Dam, competing in bowling, basketball, and wrestling events. He was very devoted to his mother, Mary, and took care of her special needs.
Survivors include his mother, Mary; father, John Huebner; sister, Melissa Henson and family; aunt, Barbara Salveson and family; uncle, David (Nancy) Leyson and family; and the family of Dale Haroldson. A memorial will be planned for a later date. Michael will be missed.
