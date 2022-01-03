 Skip to main content
Huebner, Virginia "Ginny"
WATERTOWN—Virginia “Ginny” Huebner, age 80, of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at AngelsGrace in Oconomowoc.

Virginia Zwieg was born on Aug. 13, 1941, in Watertown, Wis. to Fredrick and Leona (nee Kronitz) Zwieg. She worked at Shoe Factory and Holiday Inn in Watertown until her retirement. She enjoyed playing cards with family and enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers.

She is survived by her son, Jeff Drunasky; grandson, Mitchell (Laura) Drunasky; great-granddaughter, Elliann; sister, Beaty Hamann; brother, DeLyle (Dorothy) Zwieg; sister-in-law, Helen Zwieg; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents as well as sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will held at later date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.

